Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Scoatiabank to help customers through information hub

Tuesday 2 June 2020 14:21 CET | News

Canada-based Scotiabank has launched an information hub called ‘Bank Your Way’ to support customers, especially senior customers, with digital banking services.

The new resource will allow the customers to learn the basics of digital banking while offering a suite of self-serve tasks. It is expected to be particularly useful to customers who are grappling with various challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers can use the hub to check their balances and account history, pay bills, transfer money between accounts, and send and receive Interac e-Transfers using the Scotiabank mobile app.

Scotiabank has made online forms available for customers to apply for payment deferrals on mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and lines of credit. The bank has also prioritised call centre support for senior customers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Scotiabank, digital banking, Canada, Bank Your Way, hub, digital, banking, COVID-19, coronavirus, Interac, e-transfer, mobile app, payments, loans, credit cards
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like