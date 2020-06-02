Scoatiabank to help customers through information hub

The new resource will allow the customers to learn the basics of digital banking while offering a suite of self-serve tasks. It is expected to be particularly useful to customers who are grappling with various challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers can use the hub to check their balances and account history, pay bills, transfer money between accounts, and send and receive Interac e-Transfers using the Scotiabank mobile app.
Scotiabank has made online forms available for customers to apply for payment deferrals on mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and lines of credit. The bank has also prioritised call centre support for senior customers.
