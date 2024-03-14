SAP announces a new composable payment solution

The newly unveiled SAP Commerce Cloud open payment framework is designed to enhance retailers' agility amidst the rising popularity of diverse payment options, including Buy Now, Pay Later schemes.
This framework integrates SAP Commerce Cloud with various third-party payment service providers (PSPs) such as Stripe, Adyen, WorldPay, and Airwallex, designed to specific retailer needs and market dynamics. Leveraging SAP's composable architecture, retailers have the flexibility to select payment partners according to their unique requirements and geographical reach, helping them to develop and scale their businesses at their own pace while avoiding dependency on a single provider.
The seamless integration capabilities of SAP Commerce Cloud facilitate the quick adoption of PSPs without the complexity of integrating and deploying extensions to the commerce codebase. With an extensible and headless design, the framework ensures independence between front-end and back-end operations, allowing retailers to cater to diverse channel requirements and integrate new solutions, including prebuilt payment experiences available on SAP Commerce Cloud's composable storefront. This approach also grants customers the freedom to choose their preferred payment methods thus improving the checkout experience.
In the official press release, representatives from SAP Industries & CX, emphasised SAP's expertise as the cornerstone of their strategy, enabling them to address retailers' digital commerce needs and support their journey towards sustainable growth and enhanced customer experiences.
The no-code, low-code framework provides retailers with a cost-effective, adaptive, and agile payment system aligned with their business and customer requirements. Covering various payment needs and end-to-end processes, including authorisation, capture, refunds, and security compliance, the framework ensures a seamless payment experience for customers.
SAP Commerce Cloud is positioned to facilitate profitable digital commerce growth across industries globally, including retail, automotive, consumer products, utilities, and others, through its headless and composable offering. The open payment framework for SAP Commerce Cloud is in a beta phase at the time of writing, with general availability planned for the second half of 2024.
SAP aims to help businesses to operate as intelligent and sustainable enterprises. As a provider of enterprise application software, SAP supports companies of all sizes and across various industries to optimize their operations. Leveraging machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and analytics technologies, SAP facilitates the transformation of businesses into intelligent enterprises.
By providing deep business insights and supporting collaboration, SAP strives to help its clients to maintain a competitive edge. The company is committed to simplifying technology adoption, allowing businesses to seamlessly integrate SAP software into their operations without disruptions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions