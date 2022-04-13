SaaSOptocs and Chargify merge and rebrand to Maxio

The combined company will be known as Maxio and will provide all-in-one revenue management and subscription billing solutions for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies.
SaaSOptics and Chargify have delivered some solutions that cover the full spectrum of the subscription lifecycle including subscription management, recurring billing, GAAP/IFRS-compliant revenue recognition, SaaS metrics, revenue retention, expense recognition, usage, and events-based billing.
The announcement comes after a year of growth for SaaSOptics and Chargify upon receiving a combined USD 150 million growth equity investment by Battery Ventures in April 2021. This investment has enabled SaaSOptics and Chargify to further invest in both products, ensuring their customers can better manage their billing and revenue while supporting their own end-users.
Maxio currently has more than 260 team members. As the company scales, it plans to add approximately 115 new positions in 2022 alone to help achieve and surpass its growth goals.
