|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

SaaSOptocs and Chargify merge and rebrand to Maxio

Wednesday 13 April 2022 15:08 CET | News

US-based SaaSOptics and Chargify, providers of financial operations and subscription billing management solutions for subscription businesses, have announced their merger.

The combined company will be known as Maxio and will provide all-in-one revenue management and subscription billing solutions for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies.

SaaSOptics and Chargify have delivered some solutions that cover the full spectrum of the subscription lifecycle including subscription management, recurring billing, GAAP/IFRS-compliant revenue recognition, SaaS metrics, revenue retention, expense recognition, usage, and events-based billing.

The announcement comes after a year of growth for SaaSOptics and Chargify upon receiving a combined USD 150 million growth equity investment by Battery Ventures in April 2021. This investment has enabled SaaSOptics and Chargify to further invest in both products, ensuring their customers can better manage their billing and revenue while supporting their own end-users.

Maxio currently has more than 260 team members. As the company scales, it plans to add approximately 115 new positions in 2022 alone to help achieve and surpass its growth goals.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: merger, SaaS, financial services, funding, expansion
Categories: Payments General
Companies: Chargify, Maxio
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking News & Fintech News

::: more

Chargify

|

Maxio

|
Discover all the Company news on Chargify and other articles related to Chargify in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like