Royal Group introduces Comera Pay in the UAE

With the launch of Comera Pay, which is an all-inclusive suite of digital payment services, Royal Group aims to deliver optimised payment solutions to individuals and businesses via a unified secure, user-friendly app, with high accessibility. Supporting the UAE’s cashless economic vision, Comera Pay is set to offer individuals a range of services, including digital wallets, peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers, QR code payments, remittances, bill payments, mobile top-ups, and virtual accounts.
When it comes to business customers, Comera Pay intends to provide payment solutions, such as POS, payment gateway, QR code acceptance, multi-currency wallets, cross-border remittances, corporate expense management, and other merchant acquiring tools. Commenting on the announcement, representatives from Comera Pay mentioned that, as UAE residents tend to gravitate towards digital solutions, they require user-friendly and simplified payment services that can keep pace with their evolving needs, demands, and preferences. Comera Pay focuses on making transactions more efficient and convenient for both individuals and businesses by providing unlimited digital payment options.
Furthermore, these services are developed on advanced technologies, having the ability to offer instant payment notifications, real-time balance updates, and security protocols to safeguard customer data. Also, they include simplified setup, end-to-end encryption, and efficient customer support to deliver a secure and augmented digital financial journey.
Currently, the UAE positions itself at the forefront of fintech transformation, as its payments sector evolves constantly. The region is committed to embracing advanced financial technologies, delivering a progressive regulatory framework that allows businesses to scale their operations. In addition, the UAE presents tight collaboration between fintech companies, traditional banks, and regulators, which further supports this transformation.
Moreover, over the last few years, the region saw a substantial increase in cashless transactions due to the scaling adoption of mobile payments, digital wallets, and contactless technologies. This rise fundamentally influenced how consumers and businesses engage with financial services in the UAE, with this trend underlining the preference for efficient, secure, and convenient payment options. At the same time, the country is a leader in the fintech space, especially in paytech, with companies providing innovative solutions that meet the demands of consumers and businesses. Real-time payments, biometric authentication, and Embedded Finance tools are among the capabilities that have redesigned the payment ecosystem in recent years.
