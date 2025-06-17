Revolut launches AI-driven financial assistant

The technology is still in testing, and it was developed as Revolut is focused on its goal to adopt AI to assist users with their finances. The company mentioned that increased competition is shaping the landscape and pushing the unification of digital startups and traditional banking players as big fintech scales up in operating peer-to-peer.
This move comes as Revolut eyes global expansion, including in Israel, where the company reportedly wants to acquire a lean bank licence in order to receive deposits and offer credit for customers in the region.
As part of Revolut’s growth strategy, it aims to scale its banking operations in the UK and have 200 bank staff in place by the end of 2025. The company representatives note that Revolut is getting closer to becoming a fully licenced bank in its home market.
Additionally, Revolut comments on the regulatory disparity between the UK and Europe in account of Brexit, especially when it comes to stablecoins, crypto, and fraud regulation. The company believes that the differences in regulation should be solved, pushing for convergence.
Regarding its European expansion, Revolut invested EUR 1 billion in France as it looks to gain a local banking licence, establishing its Western Europe headquarters in Paris and planning to hire at least 200 staff over the next three years. The company is also aiming for worldwide expansion with ten banking licence applications in progress at the moment, while retaining its global headquarters in London.
Revolut has grown significantly since its inception, reaching 2,5 million customers in 2023 and increasing its annual revenue by 72% to GBP 3.1 billion, while growing profits.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions