A research commissioned by Amadeus reveals how technology can boost traveller confidence

According to the press release, the study found that technology plays a crucial role in supporting recovery, as over 4 in 5 (84%) travellers said technology would increase their confidence to travel in the next 12 months by addressing concerns around mixing with crowds, social distancing, and physical touchpoints.
Therefore, when asked about technologies or technology experiences that would increase confidence to travel in the next year or make them more likely to travel, survey results show:
42% of respondents say mobile applications that provide on-trip notifications to inform about localised outbreaks and changes to government guidance would help boost their confidence to travel.
42% of travellers cite contactless and mobile payment options such as Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo as key to reducing incidences of physical contact throughout the journey.
34% of travellers who have concerns about travelling in light of COVID-19, say biometrics that enable check-in, pass-through security and boarding without the need for physical checks would make them more likely to travel.
33% of travellers agree they would like one universal digital traveller identification on their phone that includes all necessary documentation and immunity status, that meant they only had to prove it once.
Notably, the survey found that technology receptiveness and preferences differ by country and demographic, underscoring the importance of personalisation in gaining traveller trust. Insights include:
Almost half (47%) of Baby Boomers said they would need to be able to socially or physically distance throughout the journey in order to feel comfortable travelling, compared to less than 3 in 10 (27%) of Generation Z.
Over half (52%) of travelers in Singapore who have concerns about travelling in light of COVID-19 selected contactless experiences at hotels as a technology that would make them more likely to travel, while almost half of Indian travellers who have concerns about travelling in light of COVID-19 (47%) selected mobile applications that inform them of the destination city’s safety measures.
For French travellers, automated cleaning processes (36%) and contactless and mobile payments (34%) were the most popular of the suggested technology options.
A quarter (25%) of UK travellers and just over a quarter (26%) of US travellers said they’d most like technology to reduce the need for them to have physical documents. Additionally, 3 in 10 German and UK travellers (30% each) said they’d most like technology to minimise their physical contact with others.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions