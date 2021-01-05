|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

RBI rolls out digital payment index

Tuesday 5 January 2021 14:58 CET | News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constructed a composite Digital Payments Index (DPI) to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across India, according to thehindu.com.

The RBI-DPI has been constructed with March 2018 as the base period. The DPI for March 2019 and March 2020 work out to 153.47 and 207.84 respectively, indicating appreciable growth. According to the banking regulator ‘the RBI-DPI comprises five broad parameters that enable the measurement of deepening and expansion of digital payments in the country over different time periods. These parameters include Payment Enablers (weight 25%), Payment Infrastructure – Demand-side factors (10%), and Payment Infrastructure – Supply-side factors (15%), Payment Performance (45%) and Consumer Centricity (5%).

Each of these parameters have sub-parameters which, in turn, consist of various measurable indicators. Going forward, RBI-DPI shall be published on RBI’s website on a semi-annual basis from March 2021 onwards with a lag of 4 months.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: RBI, Reserve Bank of India, RBI, Digital Payments Index, DPI, digitisation, payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like