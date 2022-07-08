Razorpay and Pine Labs receive payment aggregator licence from RBI

The decision comes as the RBI has been holding presentations with payment gateways and other fintech startups that have applied for a payment aggregator licence.
The central bank is currently expected to release a complete list of fintechs that it approves to operate as a payment aggregator in the country. It is prudent to note that more than 185 fintech companies and startups have submitted proposals for payment aggregator licences, including the likes of CRED and PhonePe, among others, as per the press release.
Under the requirements of the licence, payment aggregators are expected to show a net worth of USD 1.9 million on the date of their application, or as of FY 2021. The companies are also required to show a net worth of USD 3.1 million by the end of FY 2023.
The RBI has been strict in evaluating the companies which applied for the payments aggregator licence. It has also been quick to inform companies that it rejects. After a payment company’s application has been rejected, merchants have around three months to stop using that company’s services. The central bank might extend this deadline to six months, however.
In RBI’s evaluations, multiple payments companies have come under scrutiny for KYC-related issues, past participation with cryptocurrency exchanges and gaming apps, as well as non-compliance with the net worth criteria mentioned before.
Launched in 2020, the payment aggregator framework mandates that only the companies which receive RBI approval can offer payment services to merchants. The companies and startups that receive RBI authorisation will come under the direct purview of the central bank.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions