Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Razorpay and Pine Labs receive payment aggregator licence from RBI

Friday 8 July 2022 13:02 CET | News

India-based Razorpay and Pine Labs have gotten approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for payment aggregator licence.

The decision comes as the RBI has been holding presentations with payment gateways and other fintech startups that have applied for a payment aggregator licence.

The central bank is currently expected to release a complete list of fintechs that it approves to operate as a payment aggregator in the country. It is prudent to note that more than 185 fintech companies and startups have submitted proposals for payment aggregator licences, including the likes of CRED and PhonePe, among others, as per the press release.

Under the requirements of the licence, payment aggregators are expected to show a net worth of USD 1.9 million on the date of their application, or as of FY 2021. The companies are also required to show a net worth of USD 3.1 million by the end of FY 2023.

The RBI has been strict in evaluating the companies which applied for the payments aggregator licence. It has also been quick to inform companies that it rejects. After a payment company’s application has been rejected, merchants have around three months to stop using that company’s services. The central bank might extend this deadline to six months, however.

In RBI’s evaluations, multiple payments companies have come under scrutiny for KYC-related issues, past participation with cryptocurrency exchanges and gaming apps, as well as non-compliance with the net worth criteria mentioned before.

Launched in 2020, the payment aggregator framework mandates that only the companies which receive RBI approval can offer payment services to merchants. The companies and startups that receive RBI authorisation will come under the direct purview of the central bank.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: RBI, fintech, certification, regulation, payment gateway, startup
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Pine Labs, Razorpay, RBI
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Pine Labs

|

Razorpay

|

RBI

|
Discover all the Company news on Pine Labs and other articles related to Pine Labs in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like