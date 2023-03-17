Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

PXP Financial partners with Mastercard and Payall

Friday 17 March 2023 14:54 CET | News

Payment processing services provider PXP Financial has partnered with Mastercard and Payall to deliver cross-border payments and international money transfers.

 

The collaboration provides inclusive payment capabilities that are set to enable PXP Financial’s customers to send funds to their partners, employees, and suppliers alike in a safe, compliant, and efficient manner.

Cross-border payments and how the partnership falls into place

Based on the information detailed in the press release, the payment capabilities also include inclusive payout options to recipients regardless of whether they are banked or unbanked. What is more, as a next step, PXP Financial is set to work with Payall to open new destinations and payment channels, which include sending to mobile wallets, cash pickup locations, and direct-to-card payments.

The announcement highlights that PXP Financial has been collaborating with Payall since mid-2022, with Payall having been chosen due to its focus on payments compliance and safety, as well as its fintech-level experience for end users. Payall provides financial institutions throughout the globe with a new paradigm for offering cross-border payments with capabilities that aim to transform the international money movement.

Payment processing services provider PXP Financial has partnered with Mastercard and Payall to deliver cross border payment and international money transfers.

What is more, Mastercard enables people and businesses alike to send money to bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payout locations around the world in a secure and convenient way, with the Mastercard Cross-Border Services reaching over 100 markets and 90% of the world’s population.

When commenting on the announcement, Kamran Hedjri, CEO of PXP Financial advised that the company is looking forward to collaborating with Payall and Mastercard towards facilitating cross-border payments, which have traditionally been slow, cumbersome, and risky for payers and financial institutions alike. By making use of Payall’s proprietary tech together with Mastercard’s offering for moving funds globally, the company is enabled to provide its customers with access to international payments in a safe, simple, and expedited manner.

Adding on this, Gary Palmer, CEO of Payall stated that as the company has a focus on international funds transfer compliance, process automation and payment orchestration, they aim to deliver ‘turnkey’ technology and power new paradigms that help eliminate the inefficiencies and address the complexities associated with cross-border payments.

Furthermore, Rasika Raina, SVP of Mastercard Cross-Border Services commented on the collaboration and advised that whether for sending money home to families or working with global suppliers, there is a ‘crucial’ need for fast, reliable, and transparent payments. As per their statement, programmes like this help make cross-border payments increasingly safe, fast, and easy for everyone.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payments , cross-border payments, cross-border logistics, online payments, payments infrastructure, money transfer, payout, financial inclusion, mobile money, fintech, payment methods, compliance, financial services
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Mastercard, Payall, PXP Financial
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Mastercard

|

Payall

|

PXP Financial

|
Discover all the Company news on Mastercard and other articles related to Mastercard in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like