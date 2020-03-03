PPS announces its direct participation in Pay.UK's Faster Payments Scheme; partners with Form3

In conjunction, PPS also announces its new partnership with Form3, a provider of cloud-native API payments technology, which will provide the technical gateway for PPS to connect to the scheme and provide real-time payments for end users.
Accessing the Faster Payments Scheme via Form3’s fully managed payment technology service allows PPS to offer real-time payments for its fintech partners.
The news comes just as PPS is approved to provide Local Belgian and French International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs), with more Local IBAN and SEPA Instant Credit Transfer capabilities coming soon.
The service runs on the Faster Payments Scheme’s real-time payments infrastructure, operated by Pay.UK, the UK’s leading retail payments authority. The Faster Payments Scheme is a Financial Markets Infrastructure (FMI) providing UK bank, building society and non-bank payment service provider’s customers with real-time, 24×7, account-to-account funds transfers. Over 400 financial institutions use the Faster Payments System, making it available to the vast majority of current account holders in the UK.
PPS, an Edenred subsidiary, is a Mastercard Principal Member and an FCA regulated Electronic Money Institution, offering a range of services including processing, UK and SEPA banking solutions, BIN sponsorship, e-wallet provision, compliance and fraud services, supply chain management, customer services and end-to-end program design and management.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions