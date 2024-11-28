Subscribe
Plazo partners with Woowbe to launch a new loyalty system

Thursday 28 November 2024 08:18 CET | News

Plazo has announced its partnership with Woowbe to launch a new loyalty system and add nearly 200 new brands to its cashback programme.

Following this announcement, Plazo customers will have the possibility to enjoy cashback, a secure and efficient suite of products, as well as additional benefits across nearly 200 retailers, spanning a variety of sectors such as dining, travel, beauty products, aesthetic clinics, fashion, and education. 

This collaboration will reinforce Plazo’s commitment to providing added value to its clients by rewarding them for leveraging the Plazo Mastercard debit card in transactions with cashback ranging from 2% to 20%, thereby enhancing the overall user experience. In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the partnership

The collaboration with Woowbe has been made possible through Plazo’s agreement with Pecunpay, a Bank of Spain-regulated Electronic Money Institution that represents a part of Minsait Payments (Indra Group) as well. Pecunpay serves as the overall issuer and manager of Plazo’s payment card and account, enabling the efficient and secure integration of reward programmes so that customers and clients automatically receive cashback on offers available in both physical and online stores.

At the same time, Pecunpay and Woowbe entered into a strategic collaboration agreement back in 2022, aiming to provide all their customers with access to the latter’s loyalty system. The new agreement with Plazo will build on this foundation, which is set to provide its clients with access to a wide range of offers, benefits, and features. Furthermore, this connection will boost sales both online and offline, while significantly improving user experience and fostering loyalty for both retailers and financial apps as well.


Plazo

Woowbe

