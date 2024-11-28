Plazo partners with Woowbe to launch a new loyalty system

Following this announcement, Plazo customers will have the possibility to enjoy cashback, a secure and efficient suite of products, as well as additional benefits across nearly 200 retailers, spanning a variety of sectors such as dining, travel, beauty products, aesthetic clinics, fashion, and education.
This collaboration will reinforce Plazo’s commitment to providing added value to its clients by rewarding them for leveraging the Plazo Mastercard debit card in transactions with cashback ranging from 2% to 20%, thereby enhancing the overall user experience. In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
The collaboration with Woowbe has been made possible through Plazo’s agreement with Pecunpay, a Bank of Spain-regulated Electronic Money Institution that represents a part of Minsait Payments (Indra Group) as well. Pecunpay serves as the overall issuer and manager of Plazo’s payment card and account, enabling the efficient and secure integration of reward programmes so that customers and clients automatically receive cashback on offers available in both physical and online stores.
At the same time, Pecunpay and Woowbe entered into a strategic collaboration agreement back in 2022, aiming to provide all their customers with access to the latter’s loyalty system. The new agreement with Plazo will build on this foundation, which is set to provide its clients with access to a wide range of offers, benefits, and features. Furthermore, this connection will boost sales both online and offline, while significantly improving user experience and fostering loyalty for both retailers and financial apps as well.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions