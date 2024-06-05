Subscribe
Plain Numbers and Visa join forces for UK financial inclusivity

Wednesday 5 June 2024 13:45 CET | News

UK-based consultancy company Plain Numbers has partnered with Visa to bring enhanced financial inclusion and design in government disbursements.

 

Enhanced knowledge of digital financial services and platforms can help people to better manage their money and assets and financially plan their futures. Government disbursements play an important role that is both unique and vital with the aim of protecting constituents and delivering better outcomes for them.

Plain Numbers has partnered with Visa to bring enhanced financial inclusion and design in government disbursements.

Augmenting financial inclusion and streamlining disbursements

Visa is partnering with Plain Numbers to improve financial inclusion and streamline government disbursements in the UK. This collaboration aims to provide user-friendly, tailored solutions to make accessing and understanding essential government resources easier, therefore reinforcing Visa's commitment to enhancing financial inclusion and expanding access to the global economy.

This collaboration will work alongside other Plain Numbers endeavours with partners, including the Bank of England and HM Treasury, representing a step forward in our collective journey towards a more inclusive and equitable future. Through strategically formed partnerships the Plain Numbers Approach has helped improve communications that reach millions of customers

Officials from Plain Numbers said they’re happy to partner with Visa, who through their work with governments and humanitarian organisations support vulnerable customers in the UK and across the world. There is a huge opportunity to present numbers and data better everywhere and Plain Numbers is looking forward to supporting Visa to incorporate their Approach into their digital payments innovation.

Also commenting on this news, representatives from Visa said they are happy to partner with Plain Numbers to deliver crucial numerical information in an accessible and impactful way. The Plain Numbers team do vital work helping improve financial inclusion, and they believe they’ll be able to extend that reach even further.


