Pine Labs makes a majority investment in Mosambee

Pine Labs continues to focus on deep technology and SaaS. Since its founding, Mosambee has made roads into elevating the merchant experience through fintech solutions. They were a natural fit for Pine Labs due to their shared purpose of making innovative fintech products accessible to all and driving forward the digital payment revolution in India
The leadership team at Mosambee will continue to operate independently and use its proprietary tech platform that has served to the needs of their clients across diverse industry verticals. Currently, the company caters to a wide array of businesses, from SMEs to private and government entities to banking institutions in India. With the extensive reach of Pine Labs and their portfolio of companies, they aim to continue to deliver profitability and breakthrough solutions to their clients.
As of March 2022, Pine Labs has more than 250,000 merchant relationships across over 675,000 merchant network touchpoints in India and Southeast Asia. With more than 25 issuers on its platform at present, Pine Labs has a significant market presence in the offline Pay Later segment in India.
In February 2022, Mosambee had announced the acquisition of Benow, a digital payments and EMI technology platform. Pine Labs is also scaling its Pay Later proposition to newer markets outside India and recently announced the ‘Mastercard Instalments with Pine Labs’ programme in association with Mastercard and DBS Bank to enable interest-free instalment purchase options to the two million DBS Bank cardholders in Singapore, Indonesia, and Hong Kong SAR.
