|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Paysafe acquires SafetyPay

Thursday 3 February 2022 11:38 CET | News

Paysafe has completed the acquisition of SafetyPay, continuing its spread across LATAM. 

SafetyPay is a payments platform, also based in LATAM, that enables ecommerce transactions to happen via Open Banking and eCash solutions. It holds a presence in a total of 11 countries in the region and operates through 180,000 cash collection points and a web of interconnected banking networks.

For Paysafe, this latest deal further strengthens its strategic foothold in LATAM, where merchants and consumers alike are showing an increasing preference towards using eCash solutions to transact online.

With the two teams now merged, operations will be overseen by Paysafe eCash CEO Udo Mueller, whilst SafetyPay’s CEO, Gustavo Ruiz Moya, is set to become CEO of eCash for Latin America and Global Head of Open Banking.

In 2021, Paysafe has finalised the acquisition of Peru-based fintech company Pago Efectivo to increase its presence in Latin America.

To find more about SafetyPay, check their profile in our company database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, merger, expansion, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Latin America
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like