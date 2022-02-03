Paysafe acquires SafetyPay

SafetyPay is a payments platform, also based in LATAM, that enables ecommerce transactions to happen via Open Banking and eCash solutions. It holds a presence in a total of 11 countries in the region and operates through 180,000 cash collection points and a web of interconnected banking networks.
For Paysafe, this latest deal further strengthens its strategic foothold in LATAM, where merchants and consumers alike are showing an increasing preference towards using eCash solutions to transact online.
With the two teams now merged, operations will be overseen by Paysafe eCash CEO Udo Mueller, whilst SafetyPay’s CEO, Gustavo Ruiz Moya, is set to become CEO of eCash for Latin America and Global Head of Open Banking.
In 2021, Paysafe has finalised the acquisition of Peru-based fintech company Pago Efectivo to increase its presence in Latin America.
To find more about SafetyPay, check their profile in our company database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions