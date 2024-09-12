payabl. launches Payment Accounts

As companies expand internationally, they often face challenges such as high currency conversion fees, foreign exchange risks, and the difficulties of managing multiple bank accounts. payabl.'s Payment Accounts aim to address these issues by allowing businesses to hold, convert, and conduct transactions in multiple currencies—such as EUR, USD, and GBP—while enabling cross-border transfers via SEPA, SEPA Instant, and SWIFT. This solution helps reduce transaction costs, speed up international payments, and streamline cash flow management.
