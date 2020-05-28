Onepay reports 150,000 registered users in less than a month

According to Myanmar Times, Onepay’s Myanmar-based mobile platform, which launched in early May 2020, has raised 150,000 registered users in less than a month. The app allows users to transfer funds among seven local institutions – Asia Green Development Bank (AGD Bank), Ayeyarwady Bank (AYA Bank), CB Bank, KBZ Bank, Myanmar Apex Bank, United Amara Bank, and Yoma Bank.
Moreover, the app offers support for the unbanked population in Myanmar, as users do not need a bank account to use it and they can complete the registration process without having to submit identification documents to an agent. Therefore, consumers don’t have to be a AGD Bank customer to make transfers, being enabled to top-up by using foreign cards like Visa, Mastercard, and MPU cards, through the 123 service or Onepay agents throughout the country.
Overall, Onepay allows users to transfer money between AGD Bank and the six others, with plans of expanding to all banks in Myanmar, by June 2020, as reported by a company's official.
