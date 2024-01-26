Novo announces Novo Payroll for small businesses

Flat-rate pricing: Novo offers all of its essential features — including state and tax filings, end-of-year reports, and more — at USD 35 per month plus a small fee per worker.
Working capital for payroll: small businesses who may need additional funds for a payroll cycle can apply for Novo Funding, a fast and flexible way to access working capital that’s available exclusively to Novo customers.
Next day payments: recipients can opt-in to receive their paychecks the day after payroll is processed at no additional charge. Instead of needing the necessary payroll funds days in advance, small business owners simply need to have funds available on the day of payroll processing.
Built-in accounting and budgeting tools: since Novo Payroll is fully embedded into the Novo platform, customers can set aside funds for payroll, taxes, savings, and more using Novo Reserves.
Single- and multi-state payroll: Novo Payroll automates state tax filings for small businesses that have employees in a single state, as well as in multiple states.
Human-powered customer service: Novo Payroll customers have access to a range of resources to assist with payroll questions, including the option to call a Novo Payroll expert.
