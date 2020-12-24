Nacha launches website to educate consumers on ACH payments

With Direct Deposit, electronic payments are made directly into a bank account — there is no paper check or trip to the bank. It is a predictable way of receiving money. Another benefit to using direct deposit is that many institutions offer split deposit, which allows users to direct a fixed amount or percentage of their pay into a savings or investment account.
Nacha operates the ACH Network, a payment system that offers direct deposits and direct payments with the possibility to reach all US bank and credit union accounts.
