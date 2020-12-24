|
Nacha launches website to educate consumers on ACH payments

Thursday 24 December 2020 11:04 CET | News

Nacha has launched the directdeposit.org website to help consumers better understand how ACH payments (direct deposits) are used every day.

With Direct Deposit, electronic payments are made directly into a bank account — there is no paper check or trip to the bank. It is a predictable way of receiving money. Another benefit to using direct deposit is that many institutions offer split deposit, which allows users to direct a fixed amount or percentage of their pay into a savings or investment account.

Nacha operates the ACH Network, a payment system that offers direct deposits and direct payments with the possibility to reach all US bank and credit union accounts.


More: Link


Keywords: Nacha, ACH payments, directdeposit.org, direct deposits, direct payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United States
