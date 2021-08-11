|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Moneyhub, Connect Earth to show carbon cost of spending habits

Wednesday 11 August 2021 10:44 CET | News

Open Banking and Open Finance data, intelligence, and payments platform Moneyhub has partnered with sustainability data and analytics expert Connect Earth.

The partnership allows Moneyhub to offer its personal and enterprise clients insights into the carbon impact of their payments and transactions. The two companies are working together on a variety of applications for Connect Earth’s technology within the many areas of activity of Moneyhub and its clients, from wealth management to consumer spending and pensions. 

Moneyhub clients can access Connect Earth’s intelligence via Moneyhub’s APIs, which enable customers to initiate payments or connect to bank accounts, credit cards, pensions, savings, and more. This gives enterprise clients an anonymised view of the finances of a group of people, such as their employees, to help them better understand the carbon implications of their financial habits. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Moneyhub, green finance, API, Open Banking, Open Finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like