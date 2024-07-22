MNT-Halan secures USD 157.5 million

Following two other investment rounds, in which MNT-Halan obtained USD 400 million, respectively USD 120 million, the current funding is set to enable the company to further its commitment to expanding its geographical footprint. Launched in 2018, the firm was developed to digitally bank the unbanked population across the region and substitute cash payments with electronic services. As part of its ecosystem, MNT-Halan includes small and micro business lending, payments, consumer finance, and ecommerce, as well as pre-paid cards, e-wallets, and savings. Currently having 2.2 million quarterly active users, the firm disbursed more than USD 4.4 billion in loans and served over seven million customers in Egypt, according to its data.
