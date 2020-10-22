|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Manny Pacquiao to invest in fintech

Thursday 22 October 2020 14:39 CET | News

Former professional boxer Manny Pacquiao has announced plans to launch a fintech payment platform for influencers in the Philippines, according to AltFi

Pacquiao, who is currently serving a six-year term as a senator in his home country, has said his firm will launch his latest venture by the end of 2020. Pac Technologies, coined after Pacquiao’s nickname ‘PacMan’, has partnered with Remesea, a Singapore-based remittance firm, to bring cross-border payments to the Philippines. 

The two firms have entered into a strategic partnership to build and launch PacPay firstly in the Philippines and then onto Singapore and the rest of Asia. PacPay will enable payments between influencers and brands and will also have a rewards programme to bolster communication between influencers and brands. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Manny Pacquiao, Philippines, fintech, payment platform, influencer, partnership, PacPay, Pac Technologies, Remesea, Singapore, remittance, cross-border payments, Asia
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Philippines
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like