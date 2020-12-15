|
Leeds Building Society, Paylink Solutions to offer support to mortgage customers

Tuesday 15 December 2020 14:10 CET | News

UK-based Leeds Building Society has partnered with financial services technology provider, Paylink Solutions, to help mortgage customers who may be facing financial difficulties.

The building society has adopted Paylink Solutions’ product Embark to obtain an accurate picture of a borrower’s financial situation digitally. Customers can self-serve via an online portal and upload personal information for the building society to assess. Customer support is also available. 

With this information, Leeds Building Society can understand the individual’s needs and identify suitable support. As part of this journey, customers can also either request or extend payment holidays or set up new arrangements.


