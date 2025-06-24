Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Klarna is now accessible via Google Pay

Tuesday 24 June 2025 15:03 CET | News

Klarna has revealed that it is now available as a payment option on Google Pay, allowing shoppers to benefit from flexible payment methods when checking out.

Customers can benefit from Klarna’s flexible payment solutions when shopping online through select Android apps and websites that support Google Pay at checkout. By partnering with a digital wallet, Klarna is further expanding its presence in the US market. This integration underscores Klarna’s commitment to responsible spending while offering consumers more options for their shopping experiences.

Klarna’s Pay in 4 plan allows consumers to make four fixed, interest-free repayments for purchases over USD 35. Additionally, financing options are available for higher-priced items, with monthly repayments spread over a longer duration and starting at 0% APR.

Klarna's officials have stated that integrating Google Pay is a significant advancement in their mission to provide flexible and transparent payment options in environments where consumers are already active. With Google Pay now featuring Klarna, the company is increasing choice and control during the checkout process.

 

Klarna is now accessible via Google Pay

 

Other updates from Klarna

In June 2025, Klarna announced its entry into the mobile market with an unlimited phone plan, integrated within the Klarna app.

This new offering was made available to businesses and customers in select regions of the US, with plans to expand to the UK, Germany, and other locations shortly thereafter. Additionally, Klarna’s mobile plans were powered by Gigs, the mobile services operating system. The plan featured a single straightforward option that included uncapped, unlimited 5G data, talk, and text for USD 40 per month, utilising the AT&T network for coverage.

The company aimed to continuously address the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients and users in a dynamic market, while also prioritising compliance with industry regulations and laws.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payments , ecommerce, parntership, digital wallet, digital payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Google Pay, Klarna
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Google Pay

|

Klarna

|
Discover all the Company news on Google Pay and other articles related to Google Pay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like