Keo World lands USD 500 mln

Keo will use this facility investment to expand the purchasing power of thousands of small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) via its Workeo program.
Founded in 2020, Keo is now supporting over 12,000 businesses through its product ecosystem in six countries. Through Workeo, SMBs are issued a Keo American Express Virtual Card and a credit line after a fast digital approval process. Retailers that want to offer Keo’s BNPL to their B2B customers can do so instantly without any integration. The only requirement is that they accept payments via American Express.
Keo was one of the first Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) to be granted an issuing licence by American Express in Mexico. Keo operates supply chain financing through the company’s core BNPL inventory financing programs in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and the USA.
