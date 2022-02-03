|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Keo World lands USD 500 mln

Thursday 3 February 2022 11:44 CET | News

Keo World (Keo), a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) fintech for businesses, has supercharged fueled its growth with a seven-year debt facility of up to USD 500 million from Hayfin Capital Management LLP.

Keo will use this facility investment to expand the purchasing power of thousands of small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) via its Workeo program.

Founded in 2020, Keo is now supporting over 12,000 businesses through its product ecosystem in six countries. Through Workeo, SMBs are issued a Keo American Express Virtual Card and a credit line after a fast digital approval process. Retailers that want to offer Keo’s BNPL to their B2B customers can do so instantly without any integration. The only requirement is that they accept payments via American Express.

Keo was one of the first Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) to be granted an issuing licence by American Express in Mexico. Keo operates supply chain financing through the company’s core BNPL inventory financing programs in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and the USA.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, B2B payments, supply chain finance, BNPL, investment
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Latin America
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like