News

Kapilendo, Finnest, and Invesdor consolidate under Invesdor brand

Wednesday 14 July 2021 14:57 CET | News

European digital investment platforms Kapilendo, Finnest, and Invesdor have announced consolidating under the Invesdor brand. 

In 2019, Invesdor, a securities crowdfunding platform, and Finnest, a crowdfunding platform serving the DACH region, completed a merger. Kapilendo offers digital investment banking services for medium-sized companies, such as digital financing solutions for European SME’s including loans, token-based promissory notes, and digital equity offerings.

The addition of Kapilendo is a new partnership that should boost the companies with additional tools. According to an Invesdor and Finnest representative, companies can use an impressive range of financing instruments under the Invesdor brand. The offer is currently aimed primarily at companies in Germany, Austria and Finland, and an expansion into other European markets is already in preparation. The merger with Kapilendo is subject to the approval of the FIN-FSA (Financial Supervisory Authority, Finland).


Keywords: merger, partnership, payment processing, crowdfunding
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Europe
