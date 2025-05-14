J.P. Morgan to drop UK lawsuit against Viva Wallet

Back in January 2025, J.P. Morgan filed two lawsuits over its investment in Viva Wallet, with the legal dispute centring on how to value the Greek company. The financial institution took legal action in Greece at the beginning of the year, seeking EUR 917 million over allegations that Viva Wallet’s CEO and three other executives deprived it of the value of its 2022 investment through illegitimate actions.
In December 2022, J.P. Morgan entered into a deal with Viva Wallet, acquiring a 48.5% stake in the company for USD 800 million. The rest of the business was managed by Viva’s founder and CEO through their holding company, WRL. However, the agreement fell apart after a few years, with both organisations taking legal action against each other. The main cause of the fallout was a clause in the original agreement, which said J.P. Morgan would have the right to take over the business if it was valued below EUR 5 billion by the end of July 2025. Viva Wallet’s CEO accused the financial institution of trying to undermine their company’s valuation to make that happen.
Furthermore, currently, in a statement shared with the same sources, WRL accused J.P. Morgan of attempting to leverage its capabilities to diminish the value of Viva and negatively affect WRL through unnecessary legal fees. Also, it was mentioned that Viva Wallet welcomes J.P. Morgan’s intention to discontinue its entire January 2025 claim against WRL in the UK.
