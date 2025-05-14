Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

J.P. Morgan to drop UK lawsuit against Viva Wallet

Wednesday 14 May 2025 08:35 CET | News

US-based financial institution J.P. Morgan has reportedly been planning to drop its lawsuit in the UK against Viva Wallet, however, it will continue to take legal action in Greece. 

Back in January 2025, J.P. Morgan filed two lawsuits over its investment in Viva Wallet, with the legal dispute centring on how to value the Greek company. The financial institution took legal action in Greece at the beginning of the year, seeking EUR 917 million over allegations that Viva Wallet’s CEO and three other executives deprived it of the value of its 2022 investment through illegitimate actions. 

J.P. Morgan to drop UK lawsuit against Viva Wallet

Now, according to legal filings seen by Sifted, J.P. Morgan intends to drop its claim in the UK. A spokesperson mentioned that the financial institution did not withdraw its damages claim for the EUR 917 million filed in Greece and does not have any intention to do so.

J.P. Morgan’s deal with Viva Wallet

In December 2022, J.P. Morgan entered into a deal with Viva Wallet, acquiring a 48.5% stake in the company for USD 800 million. The rest of the business was managed by Viva’s founder and CEO through their holding company, WRL. However, the agreement fell apart after a few years, with both organisations taking legal action against each other. The main cause of the fallout was a clause in the original agreement, which said J.P. Morgan would have the right to take over the business if it was valued below EUR 5 billion by the end of July 2025. Viva Wallet’s CEO accused the financial institution of trying to undermine their company’s valuation to make that happen.

Furthermore, currently, in a statement shared with the same sources, WRL accused J.P. Morgan of attempting to leverage its capabilities to diminish the value of Viva and negatively affect WRL through unnecessary legal fees. Also, it was mentioned that Viva Wallet welcomes J.P. Morgan’s intention to discontinue its entire January 2025 claim against WRL in the UK.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: financial services, digital payments, online payments, investment, financial institutions
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: J.P. Morgan, Viva wallet
Countries: Greece, United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

J.P. Morgan

|

Viva wallet

|
Discover all the Company news on J.P. Morgan and other articles related to J.P. Morgan in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like