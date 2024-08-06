Subscribe
News

JioFinance launches in Paris to support digital transactions

Tuesday 6 August 2024 14:26 CET | News

India-based JioFinance has launched in Paris, France to facilitate international transactions for Indian visitors during the Olympic Games.

 

Specifically, JioFinance will facilitate international transactions for Indian visitors, allowing them to purchase tickets to the Eiffel Tower through its official website, La Tour Eiffel, and make purchases at the renowned Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann department store. This expansion comes at a time when the French capital is hosting the Olympics, which means that it is attracting visitors from all over the world. 

Additionally, JioFinance will be showcased at a dedicated experience centre located within ‘India House.’ This initiative, created by Reliance Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Olympic Association, highlights India's cultural heritage and provides a welcoming space for Indian athletes and visitors in Paris during the Olympic Games. Visa is the official payment partner for the Paris 2024 Olympics, and JioFinance's collaboration with Visa extends its presence at India House. 

The JioFinance app aims to deliver a comprehensive digital financial experience, supporting users at various levels of financial technology familiarity. The app features instant UPI payments, a fully digital bank account, wallet services, bill payments, rewards, insurance broking, and a unified view of account holdings.

 

More information about JioFinance 

According to JioFinance, the company aims to bring about a financially secure future for all Indians. The company believes that, over the next decade, the digital economy will be the primary catalyst for the Indian economy and will generate cost efficiencies and productivity gains across sectors and industries, creating a virtuous cycle of continuous, sustainable, and inclusive growth. 

In this context, JioFinance aims to deliver financial products digitally and ensure that the benefits of financial services reach the entirety of India’s population.


