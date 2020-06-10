Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ING open banking platform secures EUR 10 mln additional funding

Wednesday 10 June 2020 12:55 CET | News

Alongside ING Ventures as main shareholder, Cobase has welcomed Nordic bank Nordea and the French Crédit Agricole CIB as new investors and strategic partners. 

The funding will support Cobase in developing its platform and expanding its network of banks.

Cobase offers a single point of access to all bank accounts and other financial products and services. The fintech’s multi-banking platform allows users to view all their balances and transactions in one place, initiate payments, and perform actions related to cash management or corporate treasury.

ING Ventures invested EUR 7.5 million in Cobase after the fintech completed the bank’s accelerator programme, in which the concept was tested through prototyping, customer interviews and market research.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ING, open banking, funding, Cobase, corporate, treasury, cash management
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like