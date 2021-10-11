|
HyperPay expands in Qatar

Monday 11 October 2021

Saudi Arabia-based payment gateway HyperPay, has forayed Qatar in order to cash in on the opportunities in view of the 2022 FIFA World CUP.

Contemplating to go either solo or with a partner; the company said it finds potential for fintechs in Qatar, which is a country that offers new technologies.

Asked how the company views Qatar as a potential target, especially in view of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is aimed to be cashless transactions event, HayperPay said for fintech it is a big opportunity, especially for B2B and B2C wallets, booking engines, gathering platforms and transportation, and that it would adopt open banking technologies for payments.

The open banking connects banks, third-parties and technical providers, enabling them to simply and securely exchange data to the benefit of customers.



