Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

HSBC to sell its Russian unit to Expobank

Friday 22 July 2022 12:24 CET | News

HSBC has agreed to sell its Russia business to Expobank, signing a deal shortly before Moscow said it would move to block the sale of foreign banks' Russian businesses in retaliation for restrictions imposed on its own lenders.

Completion of the deal would represent HSBC's formal exit from Russia, but the bank said the transaction was still subject to regulatory approvals in Russia.

A spokesperson for Russia's central bank said it had not received an application for approval for the sale of HSBC's business.

Such approvals can be requested after a deal is signed, meaning there is often a gap between the announcement of a deal signing and the approval being sought and granted.

HSBC's business in Russia consisted of a corporate banking business which offered a range of lending and investment banking services to domestic and multinational customers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, Russia Ukraine War
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Expobank, HSBC
Countries: Russian Federation
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Expobank

|

HSBC

|
Discover all the Company news on Expobank and other articles related to Expobank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like