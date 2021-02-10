HPS acquires ICPS from the MCB Group

ICPS was founded in 2008 as a subsidiary of MCB Group in partnership with HPS. ICPS has a portfolio of more than 30 clients in 22 countries in Africa and Asia. The company provides payment processing services for banks and other financial institutions as well as telecom operators. ICPS supports its clients along all the payment value chain, including the implementation and maintenance of business processes, payment data security standards (PCI DSS), as well as training and consultancy on the best practices in the industry.
The acquisition will consolidate HPS’s processing offer in Africa, where the combined presence of the two companies will extend to more than 30 countries. The acquisition contract remains subject to the completion of usual suspensive clauses and the approval of the concerned authorities.
