|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

HPS acquires ICPS from the MCB Group

Wednesday 10 February 2021 12:11 CET | News

HPS and the MCB Group have announced that a definitive agreement was signed for the acquisition of ICPS by HPS.

ICPS was founded in 2008 as a subsidiary of MCB Group in partnership with HPS. ICPS has a portfolio of more than 30 clients in 22 countries in Africa and Asia. The company provides payment processing services for banks and other financial institutions as well as telecom operators. ICPS supports its clients along all the payment value chain, including the implementation and maintenance of business processes, payment data security standards (PCI DSS), as well as training and consultancy on the best practices in the industry.

The acquisition will consolidate HPS’s processing offer in Africa, where the combined presence of the two companies will extend to more than 30 countries. The acquisition contract remains subject to the completion of usual suspensive clauses and the approval of the concerned authorities.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: HPS, ICPS, MCB Group, acquisition, Africa, payment processing, PCI DSS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Africa
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like