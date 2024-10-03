Google partners with Muthoot Finance to boost its credit play

Following this announcement, the partnership will allow Google to give its customers and clients across the region of India the possibility to access secured loans. The deal also aims to broaden credit accessibility in a market where traditional lending often falls short.
Despite the process made by financial inclusion initiatives, access to credit still remains a challenge for multiple Indian users who lack profiles with local credit bureaus. In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.
As gold holds a big significance in India, a sizeable portion of this demand comes from lower-income households, as many Indians already own gold and can secure credit at lower interest rates. Throughout this partnership, Muthoot Finance will be undertaking the task of handling, storing, and securing the gold from clients, as well as extending the credit, while Google will connect the prospect users to the lender.
In addition, a gold-backed solution will represent a crucial step in the process of expanding credit accessibility in the region of India. Google’s initiative will tap into the cultural and economic importance of gold, which will potentially open new avenues for multiple individuals in the country to access formal credit.
At the same time, customers will still have the option to take collateralised loans, as the company has seen that some users chose collateralised loans because of the lower interest rates and their familiarity with it, even if they have already started to build a credit history.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions