|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

GoCardless announces its first VRP customer

Tuesday 17 May 2022 13:56 CET | News

UK-based savings app Nude has selected GoCardless to support Variable Recurring Payments (VRP) for its users.

The deal sees the up-and-coming personal finance app, which helps people reach life’s milestones, starting with buying a home, use the GoCardless network to move money from a saver’s bank account into their Nude Lifetime ISA.

Thanks to GoCardless’ suite of direct bank payment options, Nude will gain access to both Direct Debit and instant, Open Banking payments through a single integration. In addition to using GoCardless’ Instant Bank Pay for one-off payments, Nude will be among the first businesses in the UK to use the feature for Variable Recurring Payments (VRP) as the CMA’s deadline for ‘sweeping’ comes into effect.

Nude’s officials stated that the Instant Bank Pay feature has been popular with their users, who see their deposit grow with every transfer. When Variable Recurring Payments come in, they can instantly and automatically move their money from any account to their ‘first home fund’ on a regular basis. This will give them more control.

Although the CMA’s sweeping deadline is July 2022, there are varying levels of bank readiness across the industry. This was another factor which contributed to Nude’s decision to select GoCardless as a payment provider.

GoCardless has been active in the VRP space since 2019, when it took the first live transaction through a sandbox developed by the OBIE. Earlier in May 2022, NatWest Group announced it has signed an agreement with GoCardless to provide VRPs as a new payment option for businesses and consumers, making it the first UK bank to go beyond the requirement for banks to provide VRP in support of ‘sweeping’.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Open Banking, Variable Recurring Payments, payment methods, instant payments, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: GoCardless, Nude
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

GoCardless

|

Nude

|
Discover all the Company news on GoCardless and other articles related to GoCardless in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like