Getnet partners with Spain's Renfe for fast card payments

Friday 22 October 2021 14:22 CET | News

Santander-owned Getnet has collaborated with Renfe in the ‘Cronos’ transport system for direct access and payment at turnstiles with a bank card.

Users can directly get on the train by presenting a physical bank card or mobile device at the turnstile, which means they do not have to buy a ticket beforehand and can save time. In addition, when someone places their card near the turnstile, the system calculates the best rate for the user.

This project is a step in the digitisation of payment on public transport in Spain, as the press release says. The project also consolidates Getnet Europe's position in the digitisation of payment on public transport.

Getner also collaborates with the Madrid Regional Transport Consortium (CRTM), which manages 50% of public transport in Spain, the fleet of buses in the city of Santander (Cantabria), the buses of Valladolid, and the Municipal Transport Company (EMT) of Madrid.

