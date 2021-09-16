|
News

Form3 raises USD 160 mln

Thursday 16 September 2021 13:00 CET | News

Form3 has announced its Series C investment funding of USD 160 million.

The fundraising was led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and included participation from existing investors. This brings the company’s total fundraising to USD 220 million.

According to the official press release, Form3 is expected to move into new markets including the US where it is in advanced conversations with a number of banks. 


Keywords: funding, Goldman Sachs, expansion
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
Banking & Fintech

