Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

FOMO Pay partners OCBC to boost payment capabilities in Malaysia

Wednesday 22 April 2020 12:48 CET | News

Singaporean digital payments company FOMO Pay has entered into a tie-up with OCBC Bank (Malaysia).

Through the alliance, FOMO Pay aims to develop OCBC OneCollect as its first merchant cross-border QRcode collection service project.

Using OCBC OneCollect, account holders of Singapore’s PayNow participating banks can make Singapore dollar payments to Malaysia-based merchants with direct QR code payment.

Merchants will get instant notifications when a payment is completed with reconciliation by the end of the day.

Earlier, QR code payments in Malaysia were only for local Ringgit currency payments.

The Singaporean company joined forces with the bank in February 2020 to develop the app for OCBC OneCollect.

The latest move follows the launch of the Kuala Lumpur outpost of FOMO Pay.

The expansion aligns with the firm’s plan to focus on ASEAN and other emerging markets.

FOMO Pay has a Major Payment Institution licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The firm offers QR payment processing system as well as e-KYC, AI credit-scoring profiling, multi-channel account auto-reconciliation and cross-border switch interoperability solutions, among others.

Besides, the company is a founding member of the SGQR taskforce that has been formed to offer a common QR Code standard for Singapore.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: FOMO Pay, OCBC, payments, Malaysia
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Malaysia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like