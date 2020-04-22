FOMO Pay partners OCBC to boost payment capabilities in Malaysia

Through the alliance, FOMO Pay aims to develop OCBC OneCollect as its first merchant cross-border QRcode collection service project.
Using OCBC OneCollect, account holders of Singapore’s PayNow participating banks can make Singapore dollar payments to Malaysia-based merchants with direct QR code payment.
Merchants will get instant notifications when a payment is completed with reconciliation by the end of the day.
Earlier, QR code payments in Malaysia were only for local Ringgit currency payments.
The Singaporean company joined forces with the bank in February 2020 to develop the app for OCBC OneCollect.
The latest move follows the launch of the Kuala Lumpur outpost of FOMO Pay.
The expansion aligns with the firm’s plan to focus on ASEAN and other emerging markets.
FOMO Pay has a Major Payment Institution licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The firm offers QR payment processing system as well as e-KYC, AI credit-scoring profiling, multi-channel account auto-reconciliation and cross-border switch interoperability solutions, among others.
Besides, the company is a founding member of the SGQR taskforce that has been formed to offer a common QR Code standard for Singapore.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions