Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Finastra, Hundsun to boost Chinese asset management industry

Tuesday 9 June 2020 09:57 CET | News

Finastra, a UK-based financial technology company, has teamed up with Hundsun Technologies to co-develop and deliver a Chinese version of Finastra’s investment management software, Fusion Invest.

The new version of Fusion Invest will be tailored for China’s regulatory and local requirements and be available to customers in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau. Hundsun, a Chinese fintech company involved in all fields of financial markets, which owns more than 80% of the local investment management software market share, will license the new version of Fusion Invest directly to over 100 buyside institutions, with support from Finastra.

According to BCG, China’s Assets Under Management will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% to 15% between 2018 and 2025. This is compared to a more conservative global annual growth rate of 6%.

So far, Fusion Invest already supports asset managers around the world, in over 35 countries, to diversify into more geographies and assets, according to the official press release.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Finastra, Hundsun, AI, banking, fintech, China, asset management, Fusion Invest, brokers
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: China
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like