|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Exela launches ExelaPay for payment acquiring and processing

Monday 14 March 2022 14:25 CET | News

Exela Technologies has rolled out ExelaPay to enter the market as a 3rd party payment processor and acquired fintech Corduro.

The acquisition of Corduro provides Exela with technology and talent to offer payment acquiring and processing services across Exela’s XBP network. ExelaPay can now insource processing fees across any transaction type, including capturing a significant portion of credit card fees with market rates based on a percentage of the transaction value.

Exela officials said that they are happy to expand their XBP capabilities with the acquisition of Corduro and the new product launch. They can now serve as a complete payment processing solution, providing low total transaction cost for any payment type when customers consolidate to them as a one-stop-shop.

Corduro delivers integrated payments, pay-by-link, intelligent routing, and digital wallet capabilities, enabling any size organisation to transform their business into a seamless commerce solution to reach customers anywhere, anytime.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, fintech, payment processing, Acquirer, product launch, omnichannel
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like