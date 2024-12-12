Subscribe
News

Episode Six teams up with Muloot Money to provide payment solutions

Thursday 12 December 2024 13:42 CET | News

Episode Six, a worldwide provider of enterprise-level payment processing and ledger infrastructure, has revealed a partnership with Muloot.

Muloot is an emerging financial services brand launched by Aspire Commerce Group. Through this partnership, Episode Six will enable Muloot to provide debit cards and card transaction processing services to its extensive network of business and personal customers beginning in the first quarter of 2025.

Muloot was developed to upgrade and simplify everyday financial management and international transactions for individuals and businesses in the UK, particularly those often overlooked by traditional banks, such as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The choice to partner with Episode Six was driven by its technical expertise as well as its adaptable, responsive, and supportive nature. Together, both organisations aim to transform money 

management and payment services into a swift, efficient, and easily manageable process in real time.

Officials from Aspire Commerce Group have stated that Episode Six and Muloot share a common vision of delivering payment solutions that are accessible, flexible, and transparent. Their platfrm can be customised to suit various requirements, particularly supporting those who are typically excluded from financial services, such as SMEs, which play a fundamental role in the UK economy.

 

What else has Episode Six been up to?

In July 2024, Episode Six unveiled its payments-as-a-service solution on the AWS Marketplace. 

By featuring its offerings on AWS Marketplace, E6 aimed to connect with over 330,000 active AWS customers, providing a platform for implementing its customisable card issuance and virtual account technology. 

Currently, E6 runs a globally distributed issuer processor and digital ledger infrastructure across 14 AWS availability zones, covering regions including the US, Europe, Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.


