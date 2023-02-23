Enfuce to deliver prepaid disbursement cards

The announcement details that following an official tender process for the procurement of a prepaid payment card service, the State Treasury of Finland and Kela (Social Insurance Institution of Finland) have awarded a five-year contract to Enfuce.
As per the press release information, Enfuce’s prepaid cards can be supplied with a range of features to address the needs of each customer group and are both reliable and have high uptime, with Enfuce believing this helps provide a good user experience for card users.
Several public administrative organisations and Kela disburse benefits and compensations to Finnish and Finland-based people, and as account transfers are not always an option, a prepaid card is leveraged in those instances for disbursing benefits and compensations.
Lasse Skog, Director of Development at the State Treasury of Finland stated that certain public administrative organisations are required by Finnish law, decrees, and other norms to disburse to beneficiaries: benefits, compensations, subsidies, and other payments. A part of these payments has a requirement for an alternative payment method to complement traditional account transfers, with them adding that these organisations have been leveraging an existing prepaid card solution. They stated that as public procurement is normally characterised by fixed-term contracts and the previous framework contract was reaching its lifecycle’s end, a new public procurement round was called.
Under the contract, Enfuce is set to provide prepaid disbursement cards, related payment processing, as well as customer service on behalf of certain governmental organisations and Kela.
Leveraging the fintech’s digital card payment service, the Finnish government and Kela are enabled to replace cash payments of certain benefits and compensations whenever account payments are not an option, with the solution also providing easy service controls in diverse use cases via various card-specific usage limiters.
Commenting on the announcement, Denise Johansson, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Enfuce stated that they are set to leverage their expertise in building aiming to help guarantee secure payments for those needing them, in addition to efficient and transparent payment processes for the Finnish government and Kela.
Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, the Finnish economic outlook has been overshadowed, with a Ministry of Finance forecast predicting that Finland’s GDP will decline to 0.5% in 2023, with inflation also expected to slow in 2023. The economic downturn is believed to put pressure on the country’s procurement systems, which spend approximately EUR 35 billion annually, amounting to 19.4% of the country’s GDP.
The contract between the State Treasury of Finland, Kela, and Enfuce follows the recognition of a need to generate cost savings and improve public fund distribution with a robust and up-to-to date payments infrastructure in the face of this economic downturn.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions