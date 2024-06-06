Enfuce partners with Síminn Pay for virtual card program

Enfuce is launching a virtual commercial card program for Síminn Pay, which includes a CO2 calculator from climate action platform Deedster, aimed at helping commercial clients reduce their carbon footprints.
This partnership is part of a series of strategic collaborations by Enfuce. These include working with French worktech company Swile to launch an employee benefits card in France, and partnering with allpay in the UK to modernize payment services for the public and social housing sectors, demonstrating Enfuce’s expansion in Europe.
Síminn Pay, which has approximately 14,000 business clients in Iceland, is introducing a commercial card solution that offers an easy onboarding process and accessible credit lines. The new Mastercard credit card, sponsored by Enfuce, is a virtual card compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Since November 2022, Enfuce has issued 8,000 consumer credit cards for Síminn Pay, facilitating seamless payments for users. The new commercial card program further strengthens their relationship, highlighting Síminn Pay’s trust in Enfuce’s secure, scalable, and cloud-based card payment solutions.
Síminn Pay is the first Enfuce customer to implement CO2 calculation with Deedster, using authorization and transaction data from Enfuce to calculate the carbon footprint of client transactions. This feature allows Síminn Pay’s clients to understand the carbon emissions of their business activities and incorporate these insights into their ESG reporting.
This partnership exemplifies Enfuce’s commitment to integrating ESG considerations in the payments sector. Through its collaboration with Deedster, Enfuce aims to help card users reduce their carbon footprints and support sustainable business practices.
