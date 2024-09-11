Enfuce partners with Mastercard to provide its E2 card to additional markets

By providing both debit and credit PANs in one card, Enfuce’s E2 card focuses on scaling the company’s ability to provide advanced products that deliver benefits to card issuers and customers. Despite being prevalent in the Nordic region, combination cards are less common across Europe. Through its offering, Enfuce intends to give cardholders credit and debit PANs in one card, which in turn can equip them with simplicity and flexibility, as they have only one PIN to memorise.
