Endava forms partnership with Finexos

By joining forces, Endava integrates Finexos’ capabilities to strengthen its banking ecosystem with AI-based software and provide its clients with additional tools that support their growth and react to new and future regulatory requirements. Through its credit risk engine, Finexos works towards improving credit decisioning to increase the accuracy of the suitability and affordability calculations for banks and lenders. The methodology is set to allow larger volumes of borrowers to access credit whilst reducing non-performing loans, enhancing capital allocation, and minimising the risk of default.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions