ECB announces Eurosystem oversight framework for electronic payments

Tuesday 10 November 2020 14:20 CET | News

The Eurosystem has published an oversight framework for electronic payment instruments, schemes and arrangements called PISA framework for public consultation, according to the ECB.

The Eurosystem establishes oversight requirements in the form of generic principles to assess the safety and efficiency of the entities that fall within the scope of its oversight and to induce change where shortcomings are identified. 

The PISA framework sets out those oversight principles for electronic payment instruments, schemes and arrangements, which can be defined as follows:

  • payment instruments allow the electronic transfer of value between end-users (e.g. credit transfers, direct debits, cards, e-money, digital payment tokens);
  • payment schemes are the standardised rules and procedures for using the aforementioned payment instruments, as defined by the scheme’s governance body;
  • payment arrangements provide functionalities supporting the use of electronic payment instruments, e.g. payment initiation services, payment integrators, wallets storing data, or tokenised payment account numbers.

Keywords: ECB, Eurosystem, oversight, framework, electronic payments, payment instruments, PISA, payment schemes, payment arrangements
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Europe
