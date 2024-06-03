Discover Global Network unveils findings from 2024 PSOU

The study, conducted in collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 451 Research, delves into merchant payment experience and discerns trends related to customer payment priorities, merchant challenges, and advancements in digital payments. At Money 20/20 Europe, Discover Global Network plans to offer a preview of the PSOU results, shedding light on emerging industry trends based on feedback from global merchants and consumers.
Here are the key insights from respondents in the study:
Discover Global Network emphasises the importance of aligning payment options with changing consumer preferences to facilitate higher conversions and enhance the overall shopping experience.
At Money 20/20 Europe, officials from Discover Global Network and representatives from 451 Research will present a detailed analysis of the PSOU findings, discussing their implications for the payments landscape and the needs of merchants and consumers.
The survey, conducted in Q1 2024, gathered insights from 5,030 consumers and 2,258 merchants across various global markets, including Brazil, Canada, China/Hong Kong, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, the UK, and the US.
