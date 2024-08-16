DCS Innov acquires HolyWally

Through this strategic move, DCS Innov aims to further advance its global expansion plans, especially into the US and European markets. Before completing the acquisition, the company assigned HolyWally to provide a WaaS solution which includes core payment services delivered by DCS Card Centre (DCSCC), such as cards, virtual bank accounts, and Web3 payments through DCS Tokens, in a mobile app available both on iOS and Android platforms. The solution is set to enable fintech firms and non-finance-related companies to introduce a mobile app with payment and loyalty features without being required to develop new infrastructure.
