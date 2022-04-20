|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Creative Juice announces USD 50 mln fund for content creators

Thursday 21 April 2022 13:54 CET | News

Banking app built for online creators, Creative Juice, has announced it gives USD 50 million in funding for the underwrite creator business. 

Social media content creators can apply for upfront cash to use to boost their businesses, in exchange for a cut of their revenue over a certain period of time, between six months and three years. Creative Juice is providing the ‘Juice Funds’ as a revenue-based type of financing, without accruing interest like signing up for a loan. If creator business people fail to fulfil their terms or don’t accumulate the necessary amount of money to pay back their loaned Juice Funds, the company will remain with the deficit. 

Despite being allowed to open their own shops and sell their products, merchandise, and services, content creators are not treated as regular businesses, which makes them impossible to apply for startup funding or any other type of financial help. 

Through its innovative lending form, Creative Juice is offering the money for creator to hire assistants, rent out studios, buy additional equipment or use it to boost their media presence. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: lending, SMEs, funding, online platform, online banking
Categories: Payments General
Companies: Creative Juice
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce News

::: more

Creative Juice

|
Discover all the Company news on Creative Juice and other articles related to Creative Juice in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like