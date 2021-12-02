|
CO-OP Springboard enhanced with cross-platform access

Thursday 2 December 2021 14:01 CET | News

US-based financial services co-operative CO-OP has enhanced its CO-OP Springboard, so now issuers can service a more extensive range of member card accounts.

CO-OP’s vision for Springboard is for the application to serve as a point of entry into the payments technology ecosystem the company has been building since 2016. According to company officials, the approach to Springboard has been iterative and user-focused from the time the technology was acquired in 2017 alongside CO-OP’s merger with long-time strategic partner TMG.

CO-OP Springboard has since been completely rebuilt on a cloud-native architecture, which enables accelerated development, and pivots when market realities necessitate changes. Each new feature is based on user research, designed to address a specific member or credit union problem or opportunity.

CO-OP Springboard is the only application of its kind available to credit unions. The technology brings together credit and debit account servicing across multiple processing platforms. CO-OP Contact Centre can answer inbound inquiries, assisting members in real time on a variety of fronts. Springboard encapsulates the benefits of CO-OP’s payments technology ecosystem, consolidating credit union work streams, and processes into one application interface.


