CO-OP Springboard enhanced with cross-platform access

US-based financial services co-operative CO-OP has enhanced its CO-OP Springboard, so now issuers can service a more extensive range of member card accounts.
CO-OP’s vision for Springboard is for the application to serve as a point of entry into the payments technology ecosystem the company has been building since 2016. According to company officials, the approach to Springboard has been iterative and user-focused from the time the technology was acquired in 2017 alongside CO-OP’s merger with long-time strategic partner TMG.
CO-OP Springboard has since been completely rebuilt on a cloud-native architecture, which enables accelerated development, and pivots when market realities necessitate changes. Each new feature is based on user research, designed to address a specific member or credit union problem or opportunity.
CO-OP Springboard is the only application of its kind available to credit unions. The technology brings together credit and debit account servicing across multiple processing platforms. CO-OP Contact Centre can answer inbound inquiries, assisting members in real time on a variety of fronts. Springboard encapsulates the benefits of CO-OP’s payments technology ecosystem, consolidating credit union work streams, and processes into one application interface.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions