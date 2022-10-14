Subscribe
News

Clik2pay launches Click2pay Partner Programme

Friday 14 October 2022 12:49 CET | News

Canada-based payment service provider Click2pay has launched a Partner Programme to enable organisations to provide the Click2pay direct-from-account payment service to their clients.

 

The programme is designed to help payment service providers, independent software vendors, developers and associations offer additional payment solutions to their customers, saving them costs and allowing them to reach more customers by offering a direct-from-account payment option.

What the newly launched programme means

Clik2pay is the first in Canada to deliver real-time payments to businesses that are completed easily and securely directly from the customer’s own bank account. By integrating Clik2pay solutions, businesses can request payment from customers with a payment button, payment link, or QR code embedded in a website, e-mail, text message or other direct communications. With Clik2pay, merchants, billers, and other payment acceptors can reach more customers, provide an improved customer experience, expedite payments, and reduce their payment acceptance costs by up to 50%.

The Clik2pay Partner Programme is designed to be flexible, accommodating partner arrangements such as referral and reseller relationships. Partners can also choose to integrate the Clik2pay service to existing software platforms and services offered, utilising Clik2pay’s APIs and software plug-ins for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento, and Shopify.

Clik2pay leverages bank-grade security and the highest standards for risk management by using one of the most secure money transfer systems in the world. Clik2pay supports bill and invoice payments from customer bank accounts by text message, e-mail or QR code. Clik2pay features for businesses include easy-to-use APIs, end-to-end payment tracking, real-time notifications, status updates, transaction history and a complete settlement file.

More details on Clik2pay

As one of the first real-time payment services in Canada, Clik2pay delivers low cost, real-time payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company's innovative service lets customers easily pay from their bank account by text, e-mail, or QR code. Clik2pay provides an alternative to expensive options like credit card and cheque, and legacy systems such as the existing bill pay network and pre-authorised debits.


Keywords: real-time payments, QR code, API, authorisation rate, transaction monitoring
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Click2pay
Countries: Canada
Click2pay

