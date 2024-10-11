ClearCourse acquires B2B ecommerce platform Gob2b

Following this announcement, the strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in ClearCourse’s commitment to deliver business-critical software and services to clients. The aim of GOb2b is to provide ecommerce platforms and software that optimise the manner in which customers increase revenue while also reducing complexity, a strategy that aligns with ClearCourse’s values.
In addition, the initiative will leverage the combined expertise of the companies in order to drive growth and provide users with enhanced tools and solutions. Both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and challenges of customers and B2B businesses, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
ClearCourse represents a software and embedded payment provider which delivers essential, industry-specific technology in order to optimise the manner in which customers manage, grow, and develop their businesses.
GOb2b is a B2B ecommerce platform that caters to a variety of different clients across the region of the UK and Ireland, curating personalised software experiences that can integrate with a secure and efficient range of established systems. Its feature-rich software was developed in order to enable clients to quickly and securely integrate features on their own ecommerce platforms, such as live search and navigation, pricing or stock updates, as well as accounting systems and complex shipping management capabilities.
According to the official press release, the terms and conditions of the deal remained undisclosed. The initiative will focus on optimising the overall customer experience, while accelerating the development of the local financial landscape as well.
